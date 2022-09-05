Previous
Next
Pier views by wakelys
336 / 365

Pier views

A Brilliant trip to Eastbourne in our lovely MG.
Our hotel was opposite the pier so it was a perfect place to take a walk. Seeing Steven Seagull under the pier made me smile.
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
92% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Sally Ings ace
Really cool pics. The Steven Seagull picture gets right to the point.
September 5th, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Check your tag for the MFPIAC, you have extra digits. You can delete this message
September 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise