336 / 365
Pier views
A Brilliant trip to Eastbourne in our lovely MG.
Our hotel was opposite the pier so it was a perfect place to take a walk. Seeing Steven Seagull under the pier made me smile.
5th September 2022
5th Sep 22
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
1278
photos
125
followers
96
following
92% complete
9
2
Extra
5th September 2022 4:56pm
Tags
beach
,
pier
,
seaside
,
mfpiac101-115
Sally Ings
ace
Really cool pics. The Steven Seagull picture gets right to the point.
September 5th, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Check your tag for the MFPIAC, you have extra digits. You can delete this message
September 5th, 2022
