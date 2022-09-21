Previous
And no Bogeyman to be seen! by wakelys
339 / 365

And no Bogeyman to be seen!

A beautiful day for walking in the woods looking for Fungi.
Is there a six word story challenge running? I can’t email to find it!!
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Shutterbug ace
I love each photo. Fungi are so interesting.
September 21st, 2022  
