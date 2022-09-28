Previous
Next
NHS worker by wakelys
340 / 365

NHS worker

I saw this chap cycling along Westminster bridge and was interested to know what his role within the NHS is. I guess it remains a mystery for the time being.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
93% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise