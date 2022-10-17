Previous
Look at my lovely lashes by wakelys
351 / 365

Look at my lovely lashes

Very relaxed and obviously used to us humans.
17th October 2022

Susan Wakely

JackieR
an absolutely stunning portrait. The sun on his lashes is perfect!
October 17th, 2022  
Mags
What a beautiful closeup of this creature.
October 17th, 2022  
Diana
Such a terrific close up, lashes to die for!
October 17th, 2022  
