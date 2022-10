An unusual sighting for a Saturday

Well unusual any day I guess. This chap and his dog just popped up from under a bridge. This is a stream that runs into the sea and is just after high tide so the water is high.

This chap told me that he does this most days with his dog at high tide and has lived in the area for 17 years. I am surprised that I have not seen him before. This was under the bridge that JackieR and I have sat on trying to spot the infamous Kingfisher.