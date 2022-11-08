Sign up
Say hello to Bob
One for the what would you do challenge.
The tide had obviously turned and the water was rushing along so guess that Bob is going to be washed out to sea.
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
beaulieu
,
wwyd216
