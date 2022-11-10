Previous
Next
Just because. by wakelys
363 / 365

Just because.

Following on from my get pushed challenge I though I would have a play with this.
@dkbarnett challenged me to do a Black & White abstract.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
99% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Neat! I like this!
November 10th, 2022  
Lis Lapthorn
Very effective. You certainly do rise to a challenge.
November 10th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
@dkbarnett another play for the challenge.
November 10th, 2022  
Diana ace
This looks fabulous, so well done!
November 10th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise