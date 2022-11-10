Sign up
Just because.
Following on from my get pushed challenge I though I would have a play with this.
@dkbarnett
challenged me to do a Black & White abstract.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
abstract
,
collage
,
whynot
,
get-pushed-536
Ingrid
ace
Neat! I like this!
November 10th, 2022
Lis Lapthorn
Very effective. You certainly do rise to a challenge.
November 10th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
@dkbarnett
another play for the challenge.
November 10th, 2022
Diana
ace
This looks fabulous, so well done!
November 10th, 2022
