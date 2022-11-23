Sign up
Photo 371
Waiting….
For the rain to pass so that I can go out. So this is for the fiveplustwo-backward challenge.
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Tags
fiveplustwo-backward
JackieR
ace
very clever
November 23rd, 2022
Sally Ings
ace
Very creative
November 23rd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wooow! Great!
November 23rd, 2022
