Waiting…. by wakelys
Photo 371

Waiting….

For the rain to pass so that I can go out. So this is for the fiveplustwo-backward challenge.
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
JackieR ace
very clever
November 23rd, 2022  
Sally Ings ace
Very creative
November 23rd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wooow! Great!
November 23rd, 2022  
