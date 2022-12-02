Previous
Foggy walk by wakelys
Photo 374

Foggy walk

Taken at The Devils Punchbowl, Surrey.
Hubby started the day with a plan. It was clear when we left home and hoped for a little mist but for most of the walk we had fog. It didn’t stop us having a lovely time.
2nd December 2022 2nd Dec 22

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Casablanca ace
Oh memories! We walked there once. Great place. Nice collage
December 2nd, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Oh, this is such a nice collage!
December 2nd, 2022  
Bill ace
All nice pictures, really like the layout.
December 2nd, 2022  
Diana ace
That looks like the reason why we moved to SA. Love the way you put this together.
December 2nd, 2022  
JackieR ace
Gosh not been there since before the tunnel opened. Love that centre one the most
December 2nd, 2022  
