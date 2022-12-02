Sign up
Photo 374
Foggy walk
Taken at The Devils Punchbowl, Surrey.
Hubby started the day with a plan. It was clear when we left home and hoped for a little mist but for most of the walk we had fog. It didn’t stop us having a lovely time.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a ‘see it and snap it’ photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
2nd December 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
fog
,
cobwebs
,
catkins
,
omwt-dec22
Casablanca
ace
Oh memories! We walked there once. Great place. Nice collage
December 2nd, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Oh, this is such a nice collage!
December 2nd, 2022
Bill
ace
All nice pictures, really like the layout.
December 2nd, 2022
Diana
ace
That looks like the reason why we moved to SA. Love the way you put this together.
December 2nd, 2022
JackieR
ace
Gosh not been there since before the tunnel opened. Love that centre one the most
December 2nd, 2022
