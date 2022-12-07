Previous
ICM tree by wakelys
Photo 375

ICM tree

For my get pushed challenge to use ICM.
7th December 2022 7th Dec 22

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
I have considered myself to be a 'see it and snap it' photographer. Sometimes I have got lucky and come up with some good shots....
Susan Wakely ace
@northy my response so far. I may try again.
December 7th, 2022  
JackieR ace
That's made look even prettier
December 7th, 2022  
Babs ace
Well done.
December 7th, 2022  
