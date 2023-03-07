Previous
Next
Selfie by wakelys
Photo 409

Selfie

As my get pushed challenge I was challenged to demonstrate backlighting. Weather not brilliant so decided to play with lighting at home. Home alone so no other choice but to do a selfie.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
112% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Aren't you simply gorgeous?!!!
March 7th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
@marlboromaam thank you. Subdued lighting is a bonus.
March 7th, 2023  
Mags ace
@wakelys But the backlight is lovely!
March 7th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
You are so beautiful 😊❤️ Backlighting is exquisite.
March 7th, 2023  
moni kozi ace
A most wonderful selfie! I really love that backlight. Or is it the face that makes the light beautiful...
March 7th, 2023  
Lis Lapthorn
You should be very proud of this. It’s lovely.
March 7th, 2023  
katy ace
FAV fabulous selfie and light @monikozi I think it is the latter
March 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise