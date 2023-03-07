Sign up
Photo 409
Selfie
As my get pushed challenge I was challenged to demonstrate backlighting. Weather not brilliant so decided to play with lighting at home. Home alone so no other choice but to do a selfie.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
7
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Tags
selfie
,
get-pushed-553
Mags
ace
Aren't you simply gorgeous?!!!
March 7th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
@marlboromaam
thank you. Subdued lighting is a bonus.
March 7th, 2023
Mags
ace
@wakelys
But the backlight is lovely!
March 7th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
You are so beautiful 😊❤️ Backlighting is exquisite.
March 7th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
A most wonderful selfie! I really love that backlight. Or is it the face that makes the light beautiful...
March 7th, 2023
Lis Lapthorn
You should be very proud of this. It’s lovely.
March 7th, 2023
katy
ace
FAV fabulous selfie and light
@monikozi
I think it is the latter
March 7th, 2023
