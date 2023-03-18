Previous
Tag challenge by wakelys
Photo 415

Tag challenge

Three words one photo. Mono, Fence, England
This is the first time that I have used the mono feature on my phone and I took a different route on my walk looking for fences.
Susan Wakely

Well done! Great POV and I love the black and white.
March 18th, 2023  
Need to check tag Sue

Fantabulous vanishing point and meets the tag challenge perfickly
March 18th, 2023  
@30pics4jackiesdiamond thank you. Predictive text is a pain sometimes.
March 18th, 2023  
