Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 418
Patiently waiting
Well what else do you do when waiting for your hairdresser appointment. Good place for a photo opportunity.
While this lady was waiting for the colour to take she was watching a film on her iPad and scoffing a large pack of crisps.
22nd March 2023
22nd Mar 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1558
photos
140
followers
99
following
114% complete
View this month »
411
412
413
414
415
416
417
418
Latest from all albums
1136
1137
416
1138
417
1139
418
1140
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Extra
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people-1-3-5
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close