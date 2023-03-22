Previous
Next
Patiently waiting by wakelys
Photo 418

Patiently waiting

Well what else do you do when waiting for your hairdresser appointment. Good place for a photo opportunity.
While this lady was waiting for the colour to take she was watching a film on her iPad and scoffing a large pack of crisps.
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
114% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise