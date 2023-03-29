Sign up
Photo 423
St John the Baptist church.
When away I like to explore where we are by night. I liked the way that this church is illuminated.
29th March 2023
29th Mar 23
3
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1570
photos
139
followers
97
following
115% complete
416
417
418
419
420
421
422
423
1143
421
1144
1145
422
1146
1147
423
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
29th March 2023 8:43pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
church
,
somerset
,
glastonbury
JackieR
ace
Oh that's beautiful so golden!!
March 29th, 2023
Mags
ace
Wow! Love the golden light.
March 29th, 2023
katy
ace
Oh my goodness, this is absolutely glorious. It stands out even better on black if that’s possible.
March 29th, 2023
