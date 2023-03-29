Previous
St John the Baptist church. by wakelys
St John the Baptist church.

When away I like to explore where we are by night. I liked the way that this church is illuminated.
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Susan Wakely
JackieR ace
Oh that's beautiful so golden!!
March 29th, 2023  
Mags ace
Wow! Love the golden light.
March 29th, 2023  
katy ace
Oh my goodness, this is absolutely glorious. It stands out even better on black if that’s possible.
March 29th, 2023  
