Under the Pier by wakelys
Photo 424

Under the Pier

Escaping the rain although my husband on the right has other ideas.
30th March 2023 30th Mar 23

Susan Wakely

Kathy ace
I like this view with all the lines.
April 2nd, 2023  
Babs ace
Love it, works so well in black and white. Hubby is braving the elements. fav
April 2nd, 2023  
Delwyn Barnett ace
I like those supporting stays - they add so much to the composition. Black and white suits it nicely too. A great contrast.
April 2nd, 2023  
katy ace
FANtastic, perspective and symmetry! Including that crazy man gives a good sense of scale to the size of the pier. Fav
April 2nd, 2023  
