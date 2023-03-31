Previous
Natural incense blends by wakelys
Natural incense blends

Another for my get pushed challenge looking for repetition.
I found this fabulous Apothecary shop for all blends for holistic care and potions.
Just loving Glastonbury.
For anyone wishing to know more https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryMagazine/DestinationsUK/Glastonbury/#:~:text=For%20not%20only%20is%20Glastonbury,burial%20place%20of%20King%20Arthur.&text=Glastonbury%20is%20thought%20to%20have,and%20a%20superb%20natural%20viewpoint.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
Susan Wakely ace
@kali66 another for my challenge.
March 31st, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Great repetition!
March 31st, 2023  
kali ace
now that is very repetitious!
March 31st, 2023  
Dawn ace
Very cool repetition
March 31st, 2023  
