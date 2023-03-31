Sign up
Photo 424
Natural incense blends
Another for my get pushed challenge looking for repetition.
I found this fabulous Apothecary shop for all blends for holistic care and potions.
Just loving Glastonbury.
For anyone wishing to know more
https://www.historic-uk.com/HistoryMagazine/DestinationsUK/Glastonbury/#:~:text=For%20not%20only%20is%20Glastonbury,burial%20place%20of%20King%20Arthur.&text=Glastonbury%20is%20thought%20to%20have,and%20a%20superb%20natural%20viewpoint.
31st March 2023
31st Mar 23
Tags
holistic
,
herbs
,
glastonbury
,
remedies
Susan Wakely
ace
@kali66
another for my challenge.
March 31st, 2023
Kathy A
ace
Great repetition!
March 31st, 2023
kali
ace
now that is very repetitious!
March 31st, 2023
Dawn
ace
Very cool repetition
March 31st, 2023
