Photo 428
Hydro foiling
One for my get pushed challenge and the Artists challenge.
My get pushed was to learn a new photography skill. So I took myself to the beach, played with the setting and surprised by the results.
6th April 2023
6th Apr 23
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1583
photos
139
followers
99
following
117% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
6th April 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
52wc-2023-w14
,
ac-karlovac
,
getpushed-557
Susan Wakely
ace
@randystreat
thank you Kathy for this challenge.
April 6th, 2023
