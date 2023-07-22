Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 496
Fragment
Ok a bit of lateral thinking on the one for World Watercolour month. I actually find masks quite freaky especially this one.
22nd July 2023
22nd Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1757
photos
136
followers
100
following
135% complete
View this month »
489
490
491
492
493
494
495
496
Latest from all albums
492
493
1259
494
1260
1261
495
496
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
22nd July 2023 8:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mask
,
fragment
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Diana
ace
I really like the way you did this, fabulous colours and texture too.
July 22nd, 2023
JackieR
ace
Didn't realise we had mask-thing in common!!!
This is fabulous
July 22nd, 2023
Babs
ace
Yikes this one is scary.
July 22nd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
This is fabulous