Previous
Photo 499
Stitch
From Disney Lilo & Stitch.
An 11 year old introduced me to stitch and showed me a tutorial to paint this.
Not the cutest of characters.
25th July 2023
25th Jul 23
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
1764
photos
136
followers
100
following
Tags
stitch
,
wwcm-2023
,
watercolour-month23
Diana
ace
It had me in stitches, what a great idea and painting!
July 25th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Cute
July 25th, 2023
