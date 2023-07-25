Previous
Stitch by wakelys
Photo 499

Stitch

From Disney Lilo & Stitch.
An 11 year old introduced me to stitch and showed me a tutorial to paint this.
Not the cutest of characters.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
136% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
It had me in stitches, what a great idea and painting!
July 25th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Cute
July 25th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise