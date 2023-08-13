Sign up
Photo 515
On my walk yesterday
The advantage of walking through the woods when it’s raining is that the canopy keeps you fairly dry.
13th August 2023
13th Aug 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
walk
woods
pathways
Casablanca
Nice mix of nature
August 13th, 2023
Delwyn Barnett
A stunning collage. I love how you have presented this.
August 13th, 2023
Dawn
A lovely collage
August 13th, 2023
