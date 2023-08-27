Previous
Where we live by wakelys
Photo 524

Where we live

We went for a cycle ride (found a couple more Scarecrows) and stopped to enjoy and appreciate where we live.
27th August 2023 27th Aug 23

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Beautiful captures - each one. I love the top one with the gull and the lower right with that amazing sky! Hope you don't have to contend with hurricanes like we do and I'm two hours from the coast of South Carolina.
August 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
a wonderful collage of where you live, such great shots of a beautiful place.
August 27th, 2023  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful place you live
August 27th, 2023  
JackieR ace
You live in a beautiful island. Glorious collage
August 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise