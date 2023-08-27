Sign up
Where we live
We went for a cycle ride (found a couple more Scarecrows) and stopped to enjoy and appreciate where we live.
27th August 2023
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
sea
beach
seagull
beach-huts.
Mags
Beautiful captures - each one. I love the top one with the gull and the lower right with that amazing sky! Hope you don't have to contend with hurricanes like we do and I'm two hours from the coast of South Carolina.
August 27th, 2023
Diana
a wonderful collage of where you live, such great shots of a beautiful place.
August 27th, 2023
Casablanca
Beautiful place you live
August 27th, 2023
JackieR
You live in a beautiful island. Glorious collage
August 27th, 2023
