Photo 537
Chichester Cathedral
The light was catching it nicely today with a feel of autumn in the air.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges.
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th September 2023 11:01am
Tags
cathedral
Casablanca
ace
Oh that is a beauty of a shot
September 29th, 2023
