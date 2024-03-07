Sign up
Photo 594
Church window
For my get pushed challenge I was asked to capture intentional camera movement
7th March 2024
7th Mar 24
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2023 - the start year 4 I have learnt so much. No longer fearful of challenges and having a go at get pushed challenges. I have...
2085
photos
136
followers
98
following
Tags
get-pushed-605
Susan Wakely
ace
@franbalsera
one for the Challenge.
March 7th, 2024
Fran Balsera
ace
@wakelys
I love it!
March 7th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Well done
March 7th, 2024
Steve Chappell
ace
Nice ICM
March 7th, 2024
