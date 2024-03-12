Previous
Krobylos styled by Jack by wakelys
Photo 597

Krobylos styled by Jack

Jack is my stepson and he demonstrated this interesting word nicely when he stepped into the house briefly this morning.

Definition: https://www.encyclo.co.uk/meaning-of-krobylos
Mags ace
Interesting haircut and nice profile!
