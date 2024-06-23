Previous
Gornergrat Railway by wakelys
Photo 632

Gornergrat Railway

Currently not running due the flooding and storm damage along the track. Therefore an enforced 2 night extra stay. Travel plans have needed to be change but what an adventure.
The Matterhorn is hiding under the cloud in the centre.
23rd June 2024 23rd Jun 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
173% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
An impressive image. I hope you are enjoying your stay above the clouds!
June 23rd, 2024  
katy ace
beautiful scenery! Glad you got a few great shots of the mountain before your adventure!
June 23rd, 2024  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Looks excitingly ominous.
June 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise