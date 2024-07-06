Sign up
Previous
Photo 638
Newton the Newt
My husband spotted this just as we were going to bed last night. It was sheltering under the door frame away from the wind and the rain.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th July 2024 11:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
newt
,
amphibian
JackieR
ace
Oh my word, from the swamp across the back of yours?? Well spotted your Him, fab photo you!
July 6th, 2024
Delwyn Barnett
ace
Great depth of field to get all of him in focus.
July 6th, 2024
Chrissie
Great pic. Cute.
July 6th, 2024
Babs
ace
He looks so cute
July 6th, 2024
