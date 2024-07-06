Previous
Newton the Newt by wakelys
Newton the Newt

My husband spotted this just as we were going to bed last night. It was sheltering under the door frame away from the wind and the rain.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
JackieR ace
Oh my word, from the swamp across the back of yours?? Well spotted your Him, fab photo you!
July 6th, 2024  
Delwyn Barnett ace
Great depth of field to get all of him in focus.
July 6th, 2024  
Chrissie
Great pic. Cute.
July 6th, 2024  
Babs ace
He looks so cute
July 6th, 2024  
