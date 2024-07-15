Previous
Fab Falconry by wakelys
Yesterday evening I had a fun time with the camera club visiting these fabulous birds.
The little owl in the middle looked like a toy.
They were all such beautiful birds and so well cared for.
Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
A wonderful collage
July 15th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
What a fabulous collection! Sounds like a great outing.
July 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Love them all
July 15th, 2024  
