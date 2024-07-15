Sign up
Previous
Photo 644
Fab Falconry
Yesterday evening I had a fun time with the camera club visiting these fabulous birds.
The little owl in the middle looked like a toy.
They were all such beautiful birds and so well cared for.
15th July 2024
15th Jul 24
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2265
photos
139
followers
96
following
176% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Taken
15th July 2024 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
owls
,
buzzard
,
falconry
JackieR
ace
A wonderful collage
July 15th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
What a fabulous collection! Sounds like a great outing.
July 15th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Love them all
July 15th, 2024
