Previous
Photo 668
Biggs-Bell House
When visiting we were so lucky to be invited into this house. It is on the National Register of Historic Places Prattville, Alabama.
28th September 2024
28th Sep 24
3
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2364
photos
131
followers
89
following
183% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th September 2024 2:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture-8
,
biggs-bell-house
JackieR
ace
Stunningly stunning. Favved 10 times! A perfect image of this beautiful room in this old old house.
September 29th, 2024
katy
ace
What shesaid^
September 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture!
September 29th, 2024
