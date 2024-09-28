Previous
Biggs-Bell House by wakelys
Biggs-Bell House

When visiting we were so lucky to be invited into this house. It is on the National Register of Historic Places Prattville, Alabama.
Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
JackieR
Stunningly stunning. Favved 10 times! A perfect image of this beautiful room in this old old house.
katy
What shesaid^
Mags
Beautiful capture!
