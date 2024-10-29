Sign up
Previous
Photo 673
ICM vase of Roses
My get pushed challenge is to try some ICM photography.
29th October 2024
29th Oct 24
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2397
photos
133
followers
90
following
184% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
4
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th October 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roses
,
get-pushed-639
Susan Wakely
ace
@aecasey
one for the challenge. Will try another later in the week.
October 29th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like these soft tones combined with the ICM.
October 29th, 2024
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Ooo cool
October 29th, 2024
