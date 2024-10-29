Previous
ICM vase of Roses by wakelys
Photo 673

ICM vase of Roses

My get pushed challenge is to try some ICM photography.
29th October 2024 29th Oct 24

Susan Wakely

@aecasey one for the challenge. Will try another later in the week.
October 29th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like these soft tones combined with the ICM.
October 29th, 2024  
Mags ace
Very cool!
October 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Ooo cool
October 29th, 2024  
