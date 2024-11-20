Sign up
Previous
Photo 678
Portraits
Jackie and I attended a portrait evening. Some of Jackie photos can be seen
here
Like Jackie I don’t think that portraiture is my thing but it was good to meet the models.
20th November 2024
20th Nov 24
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2424
photos
136
followers
91
following
185% complete
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Extra
Taken
20th November 2024 10:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
Tags
portraits
kali
ace
You have a great selection i hope you also do one in black and white for the Diane Arbus artist challenge
November 20th, 2024
JackieR
ace
Love that middle one of the hands, a fun evening once we'd relaxed into it and the models had fun (especially him!)
November 20th, 2024
katy
ace
These are all fabulous! Why is it that you think portrait is not for you?
November 20th, 2024
