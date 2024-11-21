Sign up
Previous
Photo 679
Rock chick
Striking a pose.
Bethan posing.
One for the artist challenge.
21st November 2024
21st Nov 24
2
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
2428
photos
136
followers
91
following
186% complete
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
1744
1745
1746
678
679
1747
1748
1749
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
20th November 2024 8:47pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
ac-arbus1
Beverley
ace
Fabulous shot, stunning…
November 23rd, 2024
JackieR
ace
Perfect!!
November 23rd, 2024
