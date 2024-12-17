Playing at being baby Cheeses

Oh dear these Christmices were very playful when they stayed last night. They overheard Jackie and I talking about the possible arrival of a baby for Mary & Joseph. Wanting to get in on the act ,Wallis and Camilla played at being 2 wise people and Henry was obviously the baby in my non traditional Nativity scene.
I will leave it to @30pics4jackiesdiamond to explain the meaning of it all.
For any of you not following JackieR you might think that I am bonkers but I have to say that I am the sensible one in our friendship.