Playing at being baby Cheeses by wakelys
Playing at being baby Cheeses

Oh dear these Christmices were very playful when they stayed last night. They overheard Jackie and I talking about the possible arrival of a baby for Mary & Joseph. Wanting to get in on the act ,Wallis and Camilla played at being 2 wise people and Henry was obviously the baby in my non traditional Nativity scene.
I will leave it to @30pics4jackiesdiamond to explain the meaning of it all.
For any of you not following JackieR you might think that I am bonkers but I have to say that I am the sensible one in our friendship.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Liz Gooster
Very witty!
December 18th, 2024  
Casablanca
Ha ha, love it
December 18th, 2024  
JackieR
Oh no you're not!!!
December 18th, 2024  
Mags
Aww! Cute still.
December 18th, 2024  
