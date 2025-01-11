Sign up
Previous
Photo 682
Sunset, sheep and snow, Winchester-hill, scw25
Half an hour drive from home away from the coast we get to see this.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
8
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2480
photos
139
followers
93
following
186% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
8
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Taken
11th January 2025 6:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
sunset
,
sheep
,
scw25
Suzanne
ace
You live in a beautiful part of the world
January 11th, 2025
KV
ace
Every shot is beautiful. Fav!
January 11th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Super beautiful… beautiful colours
January 11th, 2025
Kelly Ann Gray
ace
So wonderful! Love this combination of images!!
January 11th, 2025
Tia
ace
Beautifully presented. Love the top 2!
January 11th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful set of images.
January 11th, 2025
katy
ace
Love the sunset, cuddles in the bottom too, and the way you have used the scene to frame these four photos
January 11th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Gorgeous light. And we drove TO where you live!!!!
January 11th, 2025
