Sunset, sheep and snow, Winchester-hill, scw25 by wakelys
Photo 682

Sunset, sheep and snow, Winchester-hill, scw25

Half an hour drive from home away from the coast we get to see this.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Suzanne ace
You live in a beautiful part of the world
January 11th, 2025  
KV ace
Every shot is beautiful. Fav!
January 11th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Super beautiful… beautiful colours
January 11th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray ace
So wonderful! Love this combination of images!!
January 11th, 2025  
Tia ace
Beautifully presented. Love the top 2!
January 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful set of images.
January 11th, 2025  
katy ace
Love the sunset, cuddles in the bottom too, and the way you have used the scene to frame these four photos
January 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Gorgeous light. And we drove TO where you live!!!!
January 11th, 2025  
