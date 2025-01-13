Previous
Reflection in the font by wakelys
Photo 683

Reflection in the font

The font in Salisbury cathedral provides some fabulous reflections.
I feel that it gives an interesting abstract effect so is my offering for the get pushed challenge
13th January 2025 13th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@njmom3 one for he challenge - my take on abstract.
January 13th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A perfect abstract for your challenge
January 13th, 2025  
