Photo 683
Reflection in the font
The font in Salisbury cathedral provides some fabulous reflections.
I feel that it gives an interesting abstract effect so is my offering for the get pushed challenge
13th January 2025
13th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
reflection
,
font
,
get-pushed-650
Susan Wakely
ace
@njmom3
one for he challenge - my take on abstract.
January 13th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A perfect abstract for your challenge
January 13th, 2025
