Photo 684
Rutidoses leggings
The word rutidoses is a word found in the Phrontistery - a dictionary of unusual words.
Its meaning is wrinkling.
I could resist taking this last night when stood behind someone at the camera club last night.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2484
photos
140
followers
93
following
187% complete
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
13th January 2025 9:03pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
leggings
pigword
wrinkling
reared
xbm
ace
Never heard about that dictionary or word! Sounds like a good Christmas present (the dictionary not the trousers!).
January 14th, 2025
