Rutidoses leggings by wakelys
Photo 684

Rutidoses leggings

The word rutidoses is a word found in the Phrontistery - a dictionary of unusual words.
Its meaning is wrinkling.
I could resist taking this last night when stood behind someone at the camera club last night.
14th January 2025 14th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Never heard about that dictionary or word! Sounds like a good Christmas present (the dictionary not the trousers!).
January 14th, 2025  
