Previous
Beetroot soup by wakelys
Photo 684

Beetroot soup

Sprinkled with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and chill flakes.
Very tasty.
16th January 2025 16th Jan 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
187% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
That sounds delicious - much nicer than the coffee with seeds that I originally thought it was!
January 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Bleugh!!!!!!!! But you looked like it was enjoyable
January 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Mmmm not sure about that one.
January 17th, 2025  
katy ace
Looks delicious to me and a wonderful way to warm up a cold winter day
January 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact