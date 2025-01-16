Sign up
Photo 684
Beetroot soup
Sprinkled with sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and chill flakes.
Very tasty.
16th January 2025
16th Jan 25
4
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2488
photos
140
followers
93
following
187% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th January 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
soup
,
chilli
,
seeds
,
bld-36
Rob Z
ace
That sounds delicious - much nicer than the coffee with seeds that I originally thought it was!
January 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Bleugh!!!!!!!! But you looked like it was enjoyable
January 17th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Mmmm not sure about that one.
January 17th, 2025
katy
ace
Looks delicious to me and a wonderful way to warm up a cold winter day
January 17th, 2025
