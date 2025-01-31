Sign up
Photo 686
Windows & Doors
One for the collage challenge and my get pushed to make a collage.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2504
photos
142
followers
93
following
Tags
doors
,
windows
,
get-pushed-652
,
mfpiac-137
Casablanca
Great presentation. I do love an interesting door.
January 31st, 2025
Brigette
Oh nicely done
Thanks for playing
January 31st, 2025
