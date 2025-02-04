Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 687
Tulips
My get pushed challenge was to try double exposure. I have never been able to do this in camera before but this was taken using my new Nikon z50. It was so easy to do.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2508
photos
142
followers
93
following
188% complete
View this month »
680
681
682
683
684
685
686
687
Latest from all albums
1816
1817
686
1818
1819
1820
1821
687
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
4th February 2025 9:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tulips
,
doubleexposure
,
get-pushed-653
Susan Wakely
ace
@randystreat
for my get pushed. A quick foray into the world of double exposure. I have had my new camera a couple of months so good to learn something new with it.
February 4th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
This has turned out really well. I like how when the two exposures overlap, they strengthen the colours.
February 4th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Well done!
February 4th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well done, they look beautiful.
February 4th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close