Previous
Photo 690
Laziness or…
Blown here by the wind. Whatever the reason it took me less than 30 seconds to walk to the nearest bin.
24th February 2025
24th Feb 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2532
photos
144
followers
93
following
189% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th February 2025 1:14pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
beach
,
bottle
,
scw25
,
curse-10
Jenny
ace
I hate seeing litter. I saw so much trash on my walk yesterday. Next time, I'm bringing a trash bag and gloves to do a little clean up as I go.
February 24th, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Horrible. Set Faldo on them!
February 24th, 2025
