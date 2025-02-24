Previous
Laziness or… by wakelys
Laziness or…

Blown here by the wind. Whatever the reason it took me less than 30 seconds to walk to the nearest bin.
24th February 2025 24th Feb 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys

Jenny ace
I hate seeing litter. I saw so much trash on my walk yesterday. Next time, I'm bringing a trash bag and gloves to do a little clean up as I go.
February 24th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Horrible. Set Faldo on them!
February 24th, 2025  
