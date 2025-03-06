Previous
Playing with light in a tunnel

On a walkabout today and we experimented with light painting which was my get pushed challenge. Difficult to get a good shot as several of us in a confined space trying for the same shots.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely
Delwyn @dkbarnett one for the challenge.
March 6th, 2025  
Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
Showing us your dark side. 😁
March 6th, 2025  
