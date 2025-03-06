Sign up
Photo 694
Playing with light in a tunnel
On a walkabout today and we experimented with light painting which was my get pushed challenge. Difficult to get a good shot as several of us in a confined space trying for the same shots.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
6th March 2025 12:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
painting
,
scw25
,
get-pushed-657
Susan Wakely
ace
Delwyn
@dkbarnett
one for the challenge.
March 6th, 2025
Swillin' Billy Flynn
ace
Showing us your dark side. 😁
March 6th, 2025
