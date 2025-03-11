Previous
In a hurry by wakelys
In a hurry

The hovercraft makes the 10minute crossing frequently from Southsea to the IOW &return.
My get pushed was to capture movement.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR 🤓
We should hop on one day!!
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely
@la_photographic one for the challenge Laura.
March 13th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Neat subject!
March 13th, 2025  
Shutterbug
I’d call that success. It definitely shows moviement.
March 13th, 2025  
Kelly Ann Gray
Great action shot!
March 13th, 2025  
