Danger zone by wakelys
Photo 696

Danger zone

The slug (bottom left) dangerously close to the hedgehog.
The first time that we have seen the hedgehog this year.
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Rob Z
He's such a little ball, all curled up. I had to Google what they ate - somehow, in my mind, I had them eating ants like our echidna's do. These guys seem to eat everything! How wonderful to have him in your yard.
March 14th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn
How lovely. What a treat. There are so few hedgehogs around nowadays.
March 14th, 2025  
Lisa Brown
oh so cute
March 14th, 2025  
Mags
One spiny creature!
March 14th, 2025  
