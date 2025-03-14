Sign up
Previous
Photo 696
Danger zone
The slug (bottom left) dangerously close to the hedgehog.
The first time that we have seen the hedgehog this year.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
4
2
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
14th March 2025 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
slug
,
hedgehog
,
scw25
Rob Z
ace
He's such a little ball, all curled up. I had to Google what they ate - somehow, in my mind, I had them eating ants like our echidna's do. These guys seem to eat everything! How wonderful to have him in your yard.
March 14th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
How lovely. What a treat. There are so few hedgehogs around nowadays.
March 14th, 2025
Lisa Brown
ace
oh so cute
March 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
One spiny creature!
March 14th, 2025
