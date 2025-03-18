Sign up
Photo 697
Lachrymiform mirror
Driving along today and looking at the attached mirror used when towing, I thought that the mirror was tear shaped.
For those concerned that I am driving hands free I can assure you that I am a passenger.
18th March 2025
18th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Kathy
ace
Perfect shape.
March 18th, 2025
