Photo 698
Looking up down and all around
Two visits to Winchester cathedral this week.
I was born in Winchester, lived in the area for my first 19 years and still have family in the area. Although it only takes me an hour to get there it has been lovely exploring as a tourist.
20th March 2025
20th Mar 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Tags
cathedral
,
statue
,
architecture
,
gormley
,
winchester
gloria jones
ace
Great image
March 20th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
March 20th, 2025
