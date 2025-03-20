Previous
Looking up down and all around by wakelys
Photo 698

Looking up down and all around

Two visits to Winchester cathedral this week.
I was born in Winchester, lived in the area for my first 19 years and still have family in the area. Although it only takes me an hour to get there it has been lovely exploring as a tourist.
20th March 2025 20th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
191% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great image
March 20th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
March 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact