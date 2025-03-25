Previous
On the move by wakelys
Photo 699

On the move

Taken from the top deck of the bus using portrait mode on my phone so FStop could be altered.
My get pushed was to capture movement.
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Susan Wakely

Barb ace
You did well, Susan! 👍
March 25th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A brilliantly done interpretation
March 25th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nicely captured, well done
March 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
…and, that’s what you have done. Well done.
March 25th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Terrific… very clever
March 25th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous image!
March 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Laura @la_photographic one for the challenge.
March 25th, 2025  
