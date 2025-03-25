Sign up
Previous
Photo 699
On the move
Taken from the top deck of the bus using portrait mode on my phone so FStop could be altered.
My get pushed was to capture movement.
25th March 2025
25th Mar 25
7
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2570
photos
145
followers
93
following
191% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
7
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
25th March 2025 3:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
get-pushed-660
Barb
ace
You did well, Susan! 👍
March 25th, 2025
JackieR
ace
A brilliantly done interpretation
March 25th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nicely captured, well done
March 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
…and, that’s what you have done. Well done.
March 25th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Terrific… very clever
March 25th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous image!
March 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Laura
@la_photographic
one for the challenge.
March 25th, 2025
