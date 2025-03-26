Sign up
Photo 700
Setting sun through the trees
On our evening walk.
26th March 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
26th March 2025 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
sea
,
silhouette
,
whereilive
Casablanca
ace
Simply gorgeous
March 26th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wasn't it beautiful?!!
March 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nicely framed by the branches.
March 26th, 2025
Kathryn M
ace
The branches make the shot don't they.
March 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful shot, natural framing
March 26th, 2025
