Photo 703
Hubby
Posing for an unconventional crop and I don’t mean his haircut.
My get pushed challenge so I hope that I understood the brief.
9th April 2025
9th Apr 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2591
photos
145
followers
93
following
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
10th April 2025 12:18pm
Tags
hubby
,
scw25
,
get-pushed-662
Susan Wakely
ace
@kellyanngray
I am not sure that I interpreted the brief correctly. My biggest challenge has been that I have been camping and very limited Wi-Fi
April 11th, 2025
