Previous
A walk in the woods by wakelys
Photo 705

A walk in the woods

Such a lovely time enjoying the Bluebells.
Jackie trying features on her new camera with lots of positive noises coming from her direction and me with my new lens. So good to have friends with a shared interest.
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty collage.
April 20th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A stunning collage, you're totally confident with your new lens!!
April 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wonderful in every way! Well done!
April 20th, 2025  
Martyn Drage ace
Awesome collage
April 20th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact