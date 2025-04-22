Bag pretending to be a cloud

Previous
As I was sat in Jackie R’s I looked up and saw this carrier bag flapping in the wind on the washing line trying to blend in with the cloud.
I think that the cloud looks a bit like the Apple logo.
My get pushed this week is looking up.
Susan Wakely

Susan Wakely ace
@annied one for the challenge.
April 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Good one!
April 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Fabulous shot…
April 22nd, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
That's fun!
April 22nd, 2025  
JackieR ace
He'll be so chuffed you photographed his boot bag!!!
April 22nd, 2025  
KV ace
Good spotting.
April 22nd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
good one lol
April 22nd, 2025  
Kathy ace
Almost but not quite. I did almost miss it. Well spotted. Good one for your challenge.
April 22nd, 2025  
