Dawn by wakelys
Photo 709

Dawn

My steampunk pirate friend.
Posing for a little photography project that I am doing.
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
katy ace
LOVE the portrait! This is one decked out, dude!
April 28th, 2025  
Kathy A ace
She looks fabulous
April 28th, 2025  
