Photo 709
Dawn
My steampunk pirate friend.
Posing for a little photography project that I am doing.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
dawn
,
pirate
,
steampunk
,
scw25
katy
ace
LOVE the portrait! This is one decked out, dude!
April 28th, 2025
Kathy A
ace
She looks fabulous
April 28th, 2025
